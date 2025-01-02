Little Rock plays UT Martin, looks to stop road losing streak

Little Rock Trojans (3-8, 1-1 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (4-9, 1-1 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (3-8, 1-1 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (4-9, 1-1 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock will try to break its five-game road slide when the Trojans play UT Martin.

The Skyhawks are 3-3 on their home court. UT Martin is seventh in the OVC with 11.8 assists per game led by Kenley McCarn averaging 2.2.

The Trojans are 1-1 against conference opponents. Little Rock ranks seventh in the OVC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Emerald Parker averaging 6.1.

UT Martin’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than UT Martin has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The Skyhawks and Trojans face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCarn is shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 13.1 points.

Jordan Holman is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc with 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and two steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Trojans: 2-8, averaging 54.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.