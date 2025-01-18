Little Rock plays Tennessee Tech, aims for 4th straight road win

Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 6-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-5, 5-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 6-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-5, 5-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Tennessee Tech trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-0 at home. Tennessee Tech averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Trojans are 6-1 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is ninth in the OVC scoring 61.8 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 40.4% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Carter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

Faith Lee is averaging 17 points for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

