Little Rock plays Tennessee State after Lee’s 26-point game

Little Rock Trojans (4-8, 2-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-9, 0-3 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (4-8, 2-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-9, 0-3 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Tennessee State after Faith Lee scored 26 points in Little Rock’s 66-61 win over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Tigers are 3-1 on their home court. Tennessee State is sixth in the OVC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Lyric Cole averaging 4.8.

The Trojans have gone 2-1 against OVC opponents. Little Rock ranks seventh in the OVC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Emerald Parker averaging 6.2.

Tennessee State is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Tennessee State allows.

The Tigers and Trojans match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Somah Kamara is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers.

Lee is averaging 15.8 points for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 54.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

