Little Rock hosts Weston and Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (9-12, 5-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-8, 7-3 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on Little Rock after Brandon Weston scored 21 points in Tennessee State’s 89-77 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 6-2 at home. Little Rock is sixth in the OVC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Mwani Wilkinson averaging 5.9.

The Tigers are 5-5 in conference play. Tennessee State scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Little Rock’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State scores 13.7 more points per game (79.7) than Little Rock gives up to opponents (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is shooting 45.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Trojans. Ante Beljan is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Weston is averaging 16.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

