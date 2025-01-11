Little Rock hosts Southern Indiana after Holman’s 20-point showing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-4, 4-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (6-8, 4-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-4, 4-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (6-8, 4-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on Southern Indiana after Jordan Holman scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 69-59 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 4-3 in home games. Little Rock allows 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 4-1 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is the OVC leader with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Vanessa Shafford averaging 5.3.

Little Rock’s average of 2.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Little Rock allows.

The Trojans and Screaming Eagles square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Lee is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Trojans.

Meredith Raley is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

