Little Rock faces UT Martin, aims to stop road slide

Little Rock Trojans (3-8, 1-1 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (4-9, 1-1 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock will look to stop its five-game road skid when the Trojans take on UT Martin.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-3 in home games. UT Martin allows 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Trojans are 1-1 in conference play. Little Rock averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UT Martin is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 40.1% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than UT Martin has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The Skyhawks and Trojans face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenley McCarn is averaging 13.1 points for the Skyhawks.

Jayla Brooks is averaging four points and 2.3 steals for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Trojans: 2-8, averaging 54.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.