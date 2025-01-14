Little Rock faces Southeast Missouri State following Beljan’s 24-point game

Little Rock Trojans (9-7, 3-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-8, 4-2 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Little Rock Trojans (9-7, 3-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-8, 4-2 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -2; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Southeast Missouri State after Ante Beljan scored 24 points in Little Rock’s 78-58 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Redhawks are 7-2 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is seventh in the OVC with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Brendan Terry averaging 5.3.

The Trojans are 3-2 against OVC opponents. Little Rock ranks ninth in the OVC scoring 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Beljan averaging 6.4.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 68.2 points per game, 0.7 more than the 67.5 Southeast Missouri State gives up to opponents.

The Redhawks and Trojans match up Tuesday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Redhawks.

Johnathan Lawson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.