Little Rock defeats UT Martin 57-56

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson had 14 points in Little Rock’s 57-56 victory against UT Martin on Thursday night.

Lawson added six rebounds for the Trojans (8-5, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Travonne Jackson scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Tuongthach Gatkek shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Josue Grullon led the Skyhawks (5-9, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Filip Radakovic added eight points and seven rebounds for UT Martin. Andrija Bukumirovic finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

