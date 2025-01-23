Lipscomb visits North Alabama after Ognacevic’s 31-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (13-6, 5-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-7, 4-2 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Lipscomb Bisons (13-6, 5-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-7, 4-2 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits North Alabama after Jacob Ognacevic scored 31 points in Lipscomb’s 88-60 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Lions are 7-1 on their home court. North Alabama is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bisons have gone 5-1 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb ranks second in the ASUN with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Ognacevic averaging 7.9.

North Alabama makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Lipscomb has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Lipscomb averages 8.3 more points per game (79.8) than North Alabama gives up (71.5).

The Lions and Bisons square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.2 points. Jacari Lane is averaging 16.3 points, five assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Ognacevic is averaging 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bisons. Gyasi Powell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bisons: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.