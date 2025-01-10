Lipscomb plays West Georgia after McGowan’s 25-point showing

Lipscomb Bisons (9-5, 2-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (7-7, 1-2 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-5, 2-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (7-7, 1-2 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits West Georgia after Claira McGowan scored 25 points in Lipscomb’s 86-75 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Wolves are 5-0 in home games. West Georgia is seventh in the ASUN scoring 68.7 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Bisons are 2-1 against conference opponents. Lipscomb ranks seventh in the ASUN with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Ainhoa Cea averaging 4.9.

West Georgia is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

The Wolves and Bisons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

McGowan is averaging 12.6 points for the Bisons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

