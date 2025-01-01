Lipscomb plays Jacksonville following Ognacevic’s 25-point outing

Lipscomb Bisons (8-5) at Jacksonville Dolphins (6-6) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Jacksonville after Jacob…

Lipscomb Bisons (8-5) at Jacksonville Dolphins (6-6)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Jacksonville after Jacob Ognacevic scored 25 points in Lipscomb’s 112-54 victory over the Asbury Eagles.

The Dolphins have gone 4-0 in home games. Jacksonville allows 74.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Bisons are 3-4 on the road. Lipscomb is the ASUN leader with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ognacevic averaging 5.7.

Jacksonville is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Jacksonville allows.

The Dolphins and Bisons meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Gyasi Powell is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 10.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.