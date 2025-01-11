Lipscomb hosts West Georgia following Williams-Dryden’s 27-point performance

West Georgia Wolves (3-13, 1-2 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-6, 2-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

West Georgia Wolves (3-13, 1-2 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-6, 2-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -19.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays Lipscomb after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 27 points in West Georgia’s 72-68 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons have gone 5-2 in home games. Lipscomb is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolves are 1-2 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia gives up 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

Lipscomb is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.8% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 68.6 points per game, 1.7 more than the 66.9 Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Wolves meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bisons.

Williams-Dryden is averaging 18.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

