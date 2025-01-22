Lipscomb hosts Upshaw and Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (11-6, 5-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-5, 5-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (11-6, 5-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-5, 5-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces Lipscomb after Jade Upshaw scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 85-64 victory over the Stetson Hatters.

The Bisons have gone 9-1 at home. Lipscomb ranks fifth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Sugar Bears have gone 5-1 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lipscomb scores 76.4 points, 15.0 more per game than the 61.4 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The Bisons and Sugar Bears square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ainhoa Cea is averaging 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bisons. Bella Vinson is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Upshaw is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, while averaging 16.2 points and 1.6 steals. Leah Mafua is averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.