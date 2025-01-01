Lipscomb hosts conference foe North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (4-9) at Lipscomb Bisons (7-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bella Vinson and Lipscomb…

North Florida Ospreys (4-9) at Lipscomb Bisons (7-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bella Vinson and Lipscomb host Kaila Rougier and North Florida in ASUN action.

The Bisons have gone 6-1 in home games. Lipscomb is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ospreys are 0-7 on the road. North Florida is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lipscomb is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43.9% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 65.1 points per game, 0.2 more than the 64.9 Lipscomb gives up to opponents.

The Bisons and Ospreys match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ainhoa Cea is averaging 6.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bisons.

Sarah Taub is averaging 6.7 points for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

