Lipscomb hosts Austin Peay following McCubbin’s 38-point game

Austin Peay Governors (7-11, 2-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-6, 4-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits Lipscomb after Tate McCubbin scored 38 points in Austin Peay’s 97-90 overtime victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bisons have gone 6-2 at home. Lipscomb ranks seventh in the ASUN with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Ognacevic averaging 1.9.

The Governors are 2-3 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Lipscomb averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 67.3 points per game, 1.1 more than the 66.2 Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Governors meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Anderson is averaging 9.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bisons.

LJ Thomas is averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Governors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

