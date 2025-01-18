Lipscomb hosts Austin Peay after McCubbin’s 38-point performance

Austin Peay Governors (7-11, 2-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-6, 4-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Austin Peay Governors (7-11, 2-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-6, 4-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -14; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays Lipscomb after Tate McCubbin scored 38 points in Austin Peay’s 97-90 overtime victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bisons have gone 6-2 in home games. Lipscomb averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Joe Anderson with 3.6.

The Governors have gone 2-3 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay gives up 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Lipscomb averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Governors square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Bisons.

LJ Thomas is shooting 38.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Governors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

