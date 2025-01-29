Lipscomb and Eastern Kentucky meet in conference showdown

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-11, 4-4 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-7, 6-2 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-11, 4-4 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-7, 6-2 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Kimble III and Eastern Kentucky take on Jacob Ognacevic and Lipscomb on Thursday.

The Bisons are 7-2 on their home court. Lipscomb is eighth in the ASUN with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ognacevic averaging 1.9.

The Colonels are 4-4 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

Lipscomb’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky scores 11.4 more points per game (77.1) than Lipscomb gives up to opponents (65.7).

The Bisons and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is scoring 18.5 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bisons. Joe Anderson is averaging 12.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games.

Kimble is averaging 18.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 steals for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.