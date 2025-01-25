Lindsey’s 15 lead Albany (NY) past NJIT 68-62

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey scored 15 points as Albany beat NJIT 68-62 on Saturday night. Lindsey went 5…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey scored 15 points as Albany beat NJIT 68-62 on Saturday night.

Lindsey went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Great Danes (11-11, 3-4 America East Conference). Justin Neely added 13 points while going 4 of 10 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Amar’e Marshall had 13 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Highlanders (4-17, 1-5) were led in scoring by Tariq Francis, who finished with 27 points. Tim Moore Jr. added 10 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks for NJIT. Levi Lawal also recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.

Albany plays Saturday against Binghamton at home, and NJIT hosts UMass-Lowell on Thursday.

