Lindsey and UMass Lowell host Maine

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-15, 0-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (9-10, 4-2 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell visits Maine after Abbey Lindsey scored 20 points in UMass Lowell’s 64-43 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Black Bears are 5-3 in home games. Maine leads the America East with 15.2 assists per game led by Paula Gallego averaging 3.9.

The River Hawks are 0-5 against America East opponents. UMass Lowell is ninth in the America East scoring 47.5 points per game and is shooting 36.2%.

Maine is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% UMass Lowell allows to opponents. UMass Lowell’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points lower than Maine has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

The Black Bears and River Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Bornemann is shooting 43.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sydney Watkins is averaging 8.2 points and 3.1 steals for the River Hawks. Lindsey is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 50.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

