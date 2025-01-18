Lindenwood takes on Morehead State following Jones’ 21-point game

Lindenwood Lions (8-10, 3-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (11-7, 6-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Lindenwood Lions (8-10, 3-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (11-7, 6-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood plays Morehead State after Jadis Jones scored 21 points in Lindenwood’s 80-73 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 7-0 at home. Morehead State is fourth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Lions are 3-4 in conference matchups. Lindenwood has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Morehead State is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Lindenwood allows to opponents. Lindenwood averages 72.9 points per game, 4.3 more than the 68.6 Morehead State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny White Jr. is averaging 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Eagles.

Anias Futrell is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.