Lindenwood takes down SIU-Edwardsville 65-63

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Reggie Bass had 20 points in Lindenwood’s 65-63 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night. Jadis…

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Reggie Bass had 20 points in Lindenwood’s 65-63 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night.

Jadis Jones made a pair of free throws to give Lindenwood a 64-60 lead with 10 seconds left. Ring Malith answered with a 3-pointer for the Cougars before Bass sealed it with a free throw.

Bass shot 5 for 7 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Lions (10-12, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Jones scored 11 points, shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Anias Futrell shot 4 for 12, including 0 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Ray’Sean Taylor finished with 19 points and two steals for the Cougars (14-8, 7-4). Malith added 15 points and 13 rebounds . Brian Taylor II also put up 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for SIU-Edwardsville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.