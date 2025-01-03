Lindenwood (MO) visits SIU-Edwardsville on 3-game road slide

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (6-6, 2-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-10, 0-3 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (6-6, 2-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-10, 0-3 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) travels to SIU-Edwardsville looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Cougars are 2-3 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville ranks ninth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Lions have gone 2-1 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) ranks fourth in the OVC scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Mya Skoff averaging 4.0.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Silvey is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 7.4 points.

Mykayla Cunningham is averaging 6.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

