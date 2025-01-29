Lindenwood (MO) takes on SIU-Edwardsville, looks for 4th straight win

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-15, 2-8 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (12-7, 8-2 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-15, 2-8 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (12-7, 8-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) heads into a matchup with SIU-Edwardsville as winners of three consecutive games.

The Lions have gone 9-2 at home. Lindenwood (MO) averages 67.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 2-8 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is seventh in the OVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Wooldridge averaging 2.1.

Lindenwood (MO) makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). SIU-Edwardsville averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Lindenwood (MO) allows.

The Lions and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Lions. Gracy Wernli is averaging 12.0 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Macy Silvey is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 8.9 points. KK Rodriguez is averaging 13.9 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

