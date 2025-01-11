Lindenwood (MO) hosts Brown and UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-10, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (8-6, 4-1 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-10, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (8-6, 4-1 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin faces Lindenwood (MO) after Anaya Brown scored 26 points in UT Martin’s 73-60 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Lions have gone 6-2 at home. Lindenwood (MO) is seventh in the OVC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Coffey averaging 5.3.

The Skyhawks are 3-2 in OVC play. UT Martin gives up 70.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 65.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 70.0 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.1 per game Lindenwood (MO) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lions.

Brown is shooting 46.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.