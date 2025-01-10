Lindenwood hosts UT Martin after Guinyard’s 31-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-9, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-9, 2-3 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-9, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-9, 2-3 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Lindenwood after Tarence Guinyard scored 31 points in UT Martin’s 85-83 overtime win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Lions have gone 6-1 in home games. Lindenwood is sixth in the OVC scoring 72.3 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Skyhawks are 3-2 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is second in the OVC scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Lindenwood’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin scores 8.3 more points per game (76.6) than Lindenwood gives up (68.3).

The Lions and Skyhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeith Browning II is averaging 13 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Lions.

Vladimer Salaridze is averaging 8.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and two steals for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.