Lindenwood hosts SIU-Edwardsville following Taylor’s 22-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-7, 7-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (9-12, 4-6 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits Lindenwood after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 65-54 victory against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions have gone 8-2 in home games. Lindenwood ranks ninth in the OVC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Anias Futrell averaging 4.0.

The Cougars are 7-3 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is second in the OVC giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Lindenwood’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 73.3 points per game, 2.7 more than the 70.6 Lindenwood allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Futrell is shooting 37.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Lions. Jalen Bouknight is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taylor is averaging 18.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Brian Taylor II is averaging 13.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

