Lilly scores 16 in Brown’s 98-57 win against Johnson & Wales

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. had 16 points in Brown’s 98-57 victory against Johnson & Wales on Sunday.

Lilly also added eight assists for the Bears (8-5). N’famara Dabo scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds. David Rochester shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Roel Figueroa finished with 14 points for the Wildcats. Izaiah Shaw-Glen added 12 points for Johnson & Wales (Providence). RJ Jones had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

