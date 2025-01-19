Lilly and Brown host Cornell

Brown Bears (8-7, 0-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (10-5, 2-0 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Monday, 2 p.m.…

Brown Bears (8-7, 0-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (10-5, 2-0 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits Cornell after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 22 points in Brown’s 80-67 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Big Red are 4-3 on their home court. Cornell is fifth in the Ivy League with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by AK Okereke averaging 1.3.

The Bears are 0-2 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is third in the Ivy League with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Landon Lewis averaging 7.1.

Cornell averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Brown allows. Brown has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

The Big Red and Bears meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okereke is averaging 12.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Big Red.

Lilly is averaging 19.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 7-3, averaging 88.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

