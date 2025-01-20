Lilly and Brown host Cornell

Brown Bears (8-7, 0-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (10-5, 2-0 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Monday, 2 p.m.…

Brown Bears (8-7, 0-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (10-5, 2-0 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits Cornell after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 22 points in Brown’s 80-67 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Big Red have gone 4-3 in home games. Cornell ranks fifth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Guy Ragland Jr. leads the Big Red with 5.4 boards.

The Bears are 0-2 in Ivy League play. Brown is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 71.9 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Cornell averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Brown gives up. Brown averages 71.9 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 76.8 Cornell gives up to opponents.

The Big Red and Bears face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 13.5 points.

Lilly averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 7-3, averaging 88.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.