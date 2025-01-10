Liberty visits Green and Louisiana Tech

Liberty Flames (14-2, 2-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-4, 1-2 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (14-2, 2-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-4, 1-2 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Liberty after Al Green scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 81-64 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 at home. Louisiana Tech is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flames are 2-1 in conference games. Liberty scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game.

Louisiana Tech averages 77.3 points, 17.4 more per game than the 59.9 Liberty gives up. Liberty scores 12.1 more points per game (79.8) than Louisiana Tech gives up (67.7).

The Bulldogs and Flames meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaree Abram averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

Kaden Metheny is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 81.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

