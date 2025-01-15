Liberty takes on UTEP for conference showdown

Liberty Lady Flames (10-5, 3-1 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (8-6, 1-2 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Liberty Lady Flames (10-5, 3-1 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (8-6, 1-2 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bella Smuda and Liberty visit Portia Adams and UTEP in CUSA action.

The Miners have gone 5-2 in home games. UTEP ranks eighth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 32.7 rebounds. Ndack Mbengue paces the Miners with 7.0 boards.

The Flames are 3-1 against CUSA opponents. Liberty averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

UTEP averages 62.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 63.3 Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UTEP allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delma Zita is averaging 6.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Miners.

Smuda is scoring 11.9 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

