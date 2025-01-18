Liberty takes on New Mexico State after Peter’s 20-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (11-6, 4-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (14-4, 2-3 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

New Mexico State Aggies (11-6, 4-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (14-4, 2-3 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on New Mexico State after Taelon Peter scored 20 points in Liberty’s 72-70 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Flames are 7-2 on their home court. Liberty averages 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game.

The Aggies are 4-0 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State ranks fourth in the CUSA with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 7.6.

Liberty averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The Flames and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc.

Christian Cook is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.