Liberty puts home win streak on the line against Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-10, 3-5 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (14-5, 7-1 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-10, 3-5 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (14-5, 7-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts Jacksonville State trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Flames are 8-1 on their home court. Liberty averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 3-5 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is second in the CUSA giving up 59.1 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Liberty averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 61.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 62.1 Liberty gives up.

The Flames and Gamecocks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Smuda is scoring 11.6 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Flames. Emma Hess is averaging 12.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games.

Samiya Steele is averaging 5.7 points for the Gamecocks. Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.