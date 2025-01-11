Liberty hosts Louisiana Tech following Bradley’s 20-point game

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (9-5, 2-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on Liberty after Paris Bradley scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 72-61 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames are 5-1 in home games. Liberty leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 36.9 boards. Bella Smuda leads the Flames with 6.7 rebounds.

The Lady Techsters have gone 2-1 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is ninth in the CUSA with 11.6 assists per game led by Bradley averaging 3.1.

Liberty makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Louisiana Tech averages 66.7 points per game, 3.4 more than the 63.3 Liberty gives up.

The Flames and Lady Techsters square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Boone is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 10.1 points.

Jianna Morris averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

