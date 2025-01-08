Liberty faces Sam Houston in conference matchup

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-5, 0-2 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-5, 0-2 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (8-5, 1-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits Liberty in CUSA action Thursday.

The Flames have gone 4-1 in home games. Liberty is third in the CUSA with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Brooke Moore averaging 4.0.

The Bearkats are 0-2 in conference games. Sam Houston ranks fifth in the CUSA allowing 61.3 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Liberty averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 3.6 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Liberty gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Smuda is scoring 12.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Flames.

Kaila Kelley is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bearkats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

