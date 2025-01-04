Live Radio
Leye and the Towson Tigers take on conference foe UNC Wilmington

The Associated Press

January 4, 2025, 3:42 AM

Towson Tigers (2-10, 0-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-7, 1-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alexandra Zelaya and UNC Wilmington host Khady Leye and Towson in CAA action Sunday.

The Seahawks have gone 4-3 at home. UNC Wilmington has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 0-1 against CAA opponents. Towson averages 18.9 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when winning the turnover battle.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Towson allows to opponents. Towson’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has given up to its opponents (41.1%).

The Seahawks and Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Miller is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 10.5 points.

India Johnston is averaging 11.5 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

