Lewis scores 20 as Toledo knocks off Eastern Michigan 90-87

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sam Lewis scored 20 points to help Toledo defeat Eastern Michigan 90-87 on Tuesday night.

Lewis added five rebounds for the Rockets (8-6, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Sonny Wilson added 19 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 7 for 11 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Bryce Ford shot 6 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.

Jalen Terry finished with 26 points for the Eagles (7-7, 1-1). Eastern Michigan also got 22 points, five assists and three steals from Christian Henry. Da’Sean Nelson also had 20 points.

Lewis put up 12 points in the first half for Toledo, which led 46-33 at the break. Toledo went on an 8-0 run to make it a 66-56 lead with 8:24 left. Wilson scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

