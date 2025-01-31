Lewis scores 19 points as Marist defeats Siena 72-67

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis’ 19 points helped Marist defeat Siena 72-67 on Friday night. Lewis added eight rebounds…

Lewis added eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (16-3, 9-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Pascarelli scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Jaden Daughtry shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Gavin Doty finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Saints (9-12, 4-6). Justice Shoats added 19 points and two steals for Siena. Major Freeman had 13 points.

Marist plays Thursday against Fairfield on the road, and Siena hosts Quinnipiac on Sunday.

