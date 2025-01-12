Lewis scores 18 as Saint Mary’s beats San Diego 103-56

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mikey Lewis scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Saint Mary’s past San Diego…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mikey Lewis scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Saint Mary’s past San Diego 103-56 on Saturday.

Lewis shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (15-3, 5-0 West Coast Conference). Mitchell Saxen scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. Jordan Ross had 12 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range).

Joey Chammaa led the way for the Toreros (4-14, 1-4) with 14 points. San Diego also got nine points from Tony Duckett. Kjay Bradley Jr. also had eight points.

Saint Mary’s, which topped the 100-point plateau for the first time this season, took the lead over a minute into the game and never looked back. The score was 41-24 at halftime, with Augustas Marciulionis racking up nine points. Saint Mary’s extended its lead to 82-42 during the second half, fueled by a 13-0 scoring run. Lewis scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

