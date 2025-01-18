Lewis has 21 in Toledo’s 93-75 victory over Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Sam Lewis scored 21 points as Toledo beat Ball State 93-75 on Saturday. Lewis shot 7…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Sam Lewis scored 21 points as Toledo beat Ball State 93-75 on Saturday.

Lewis shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Rockets (10-7, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Adams shot 9 for 16, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 20 points. Javan Simmons shot 5 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Payton Sparks led the Cardinals (8-9, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds. Ball State got 17 points and six assists from Jermahri Hill. Ethan Brittain-Watts had 12 points.

Adams led Toledo in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 44-40 at the break. Toledo outscored Ball State by 14 points over the final half, while Lewis led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

