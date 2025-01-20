Lewis and Toledo host Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-6, 2-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (10-7, 4-1 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-6, 2-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (10-7, 4-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Kent State after Sam Lewis scored 21 points in Toledo’s 93-75 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Rockets have gone 4-1 in home games. Toledo has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Flashes are 2-3 against MAC opponents. Kent State is second in the MAC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 2.7.

Toledo makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Kent State’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Toledo has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

The Rockets and Golden Flashes face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Rockets.

VonCameron Davis is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Golden Flashes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

