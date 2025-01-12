Leuchten scores 23, UC Irvine beats UC San Diego 60-52, snaps Tritons’ 12-game win streak

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bent Leuchten’s 23 points helped UC Irvine defeat UCSD 60-52 on Saturday. Leuchten also contributed 13…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bent Leuchten’s 23 points helped UC Irvine defeat UCSD 60-52 on Saturday.

Leuchten also contributed 13 rebounds for the Anteaters (15-2, 5-0 Big West Conference). Myles Che scored 15 points, going 5 of 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Justin Hohn shot 4 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones led the Tritons (14-3, 4-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Chris Howell added 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for UCSD. Nordin Kapic had seven points and nine rebounds. The Tritons broke a 12-game winning streak with the loss.

