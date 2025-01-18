Leuchten leads UC Irvine against Cal Poly after 21-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-13, 0-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-2, 6-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-13, 0-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-2, 6-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -15; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine takes on Cal Poly after Bent Leuchten scored 21 points in UC Irvine’s 82-62 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Anteaters are 5-0 on their home court. UC Irvine ranks third in the Big West with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Devin Tillis averaging 7.8.

The Mustangs are 0-7 in Big West play. Cal Poly ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

UC Irvine averages 74.8 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 84.3 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leuchten is averaging 15.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Anteaters.

Owen Koonce is shooting 53.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 77.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

