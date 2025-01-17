Leuchten leads UC Irvine against Cal Poly after 21-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-13, 0-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-2, 6-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-13, 0-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-2, 6-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts Cal Poly after Bent Leuchten scored 21 points in UC Irvine’s 82-62 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Anteaters are 5-0 in home games. UC Irvine is seventh in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Leuchten averaging 2.4.

The Mustangs have gone 0-7 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when winning the turnover battle.

UC Irvine averages 74.8 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 84.3 Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly scores 15.9 more points per game (79.6) than UC Irvine allows (63.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals.

Jarred Hyder is averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 77.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.