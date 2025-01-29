Lendeborg’s 28 help UAB beat Tulsa 78-68

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg scored 28 points as UAB beat Tulsa 78-68 on Wednesday night. Lendeborg added 13…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg scored 28 points as UAB beat Tulsa 78-68 on Wednesday night.

Lendeborg added 13 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks for the Blazers (13-8, 6-2 American Athletic Conference). Ja’Borri McGhee scored 14 points, finishing 6 of 10 from the floor. Tyren Moore went 3 of 11 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Dwon Odom led the Golden Hurricane (9-12, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Tulsa also got 16 points from Keaston Willis. Braeden Carrington finished with nine points.

UAB plays Saturday against Charlotte at home, and Tulsa visits Tulane on Sunday.

