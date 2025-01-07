Lendeborg scores 25, UAB takes down Tulane 81-69

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 25 points in UAB’s 81-69 victory against Tulane on Tuesday night. Lendeborg had…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 25 points in UAB’s 81-69 victory against Tulane on Tuesday night.

Lendeborg had 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Blazers (9-7, 2-1 American Athletic Conference). Tony Toney scored 15 points while finishing 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Efrem Johnson had 11 points and shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Kaleb Banks finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Green Wave (8-8, 2-1). Tulane also got 16 points from Asher Woods. Gregg Glenn III finished with 13 points, four assists and two steals.

The teams entered the break with UAB ahead 46-38 and Lendeborg scoring 15 points. Lendeborg led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.