Lendeborg and UAB host South Florida

UAB Blazers (10-7, 3-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-7, 2-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits South Florida after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 22 points in UAB’s 81-76 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Bulls have gone 6-1 in home games. South Florida is third in the AAC with 16.0 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 4.2.

The Blazers are 3-1 against AAC opponents. UAB leads the AAC scoring 84.6 points per game while shooting 46.9%.

South Florida makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UAB has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). UAB averages 10.9 more points per game (84.6) than South Florida allows (73.7).

The Bulls and Blazers meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamille Reynolds is averaging 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bulls.

Tyren Moore averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

