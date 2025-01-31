Lendeborg and UAB host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (8-13, 1-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (13-8, 6-2 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB…

Charlotte 49ers (8-13, 1-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (13-8, 6-2 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Charlotte after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 28 points in UAB’s 78-68 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Blazers have gone 9-3 at home. UAB has a 6-8 record against teams above .500.

The 49ers have gone 1-7 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UAB’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than UAB has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is shooting 56.7% and averaging 17.4 points for the Blazers. Tony Toney is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nik Graves is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 assists. Giancarlo Rosado is averaging 11.7 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

