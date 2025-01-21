Lehigh visits Jones and American

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-11, 1-5 Patriot League) at American Eagles (10-9, 4-2 Patriot League) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-11, 1-5 Patriot League) at American Eagles (10-9, 4-2 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Lehigh after Greg Jones scored 21 points in American’s 74-65 win against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. American has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-5 in Patriot League play. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot League allowing 73.2 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

American is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game American allows.

The Eagles and Mountain Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is shooting 53.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Eagles.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Mountain Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.