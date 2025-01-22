Lehigh visits American following Jones’ 21-point showing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-11, 1-5 Patriot League) at American Eagles (10-9, 4-2 Patriot League) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-11, 1-5 Patriot League) at American Eagles (10-9, 4-2 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: American plays Lehigh after Greg Jones scored 21 points in American’s 74-65 win against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. American ranks ninth in the Patriot League in rebounding with 28.4 rebounds. Lincoln Ball leads the Eagles with 5.6 boards.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 1-5 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Keith Higgins Jr. averaging 4.6.

American averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game American allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 49.3% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

